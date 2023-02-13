Woman dies after falling out of car during argument on I-45 near Cavalcade, police say

It's the third incident in just one week where a woman died after falling or jumping out of a moving vehicle in the Houston area.

Police said the driver and the woman had been drinking at a club downtown and were arguing in the car. The driver will be charged with DWI while police continue to investigate what happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman fell out of a car and died on the North Freeway on Sunday night, according to police.

It happened in the 3000 block of the I-45 North Freeway near Cavalcade around 9:30 p.m., Houston police said.

HPD said the driver and the woman had been drinking at a club downtown and were arguing in the car.

The driver told police the woman demanded to be let out of the car before opening the window and trying to crawl out.

"He attempted to grab her and pull her inside. She was wearing nightclub wear, and he couldn't get a grip, and she fell out of the vehicle," Sgt. D. Rose said. "We believe both parties were intoxicated."

Investigators said the woman was not hit by another car.

The driver will be charged with driving while intoxicated while police work to verify his story, HPD said.

This is the third incident of this kind in just the past week.

The first happened on Barker Cypress and West Road on Feb. 7.

READ MORE: 19-year-old died jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a 19-year-old jumped out of a moving vehicle while her boyfriend was driving.

Family members identified the woman as Cassandra Carabello. They said her boyfriend has not been charged.

Investigators said the two had pulled into a parking lot after a fight, before Carabello jumped out of the moving vehicle.

She was flown to the hospital where she later died.

SEE ALSO: Woman dies after getting out of moving truck in southeast Houston, police say

One day later on Feb. 8, police said a 25-year-old woman took off her seatbelt and exited a pickup truck while it was still moving on Galveston Road near Edgebrook.

Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

HPD said Cocotl and the 25-year-old were arguing when the woman jumped out.

Cocotl is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. He's being held on a $80,000 bond.