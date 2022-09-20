Conroe ISD receives 2 shooting threats, including 1 at upcoming homecoming dance

School districts are showing an increasing interest in the state's marshal program in the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The weeklong school threats continue in the greater Houston area after Conroe Independent School District received two separate threats of a shooting on Monday, including one directed at an upcoming homecoming dance.

The video above is from a previous report about the interest in school marshals growing after the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

A student is banned from Saturday's homecoming dance at Caney Creek High School after allegedly threatening the upcoming event on social media.

CISD police and campus administration said they visited the student's home Monday night as part of the threat assessment process.

The student is not allowed on campus for at least the rest of this week and is banned from the dance on Saturday, according to the school administration.

CISD said the threat is being addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of Texas.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional officers on campus tomorrow and on site for the homecoming dance," Caney Creek HS said in a statement.

On the same day, another high school in CISD was handling a separate shooting threat.

A message was written on a restroom wall at Conroe High School Main Campus regarding a shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The school reassured parents and faculty that campus administration is investigating the threat with the Conroe ISD Police Department.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe this is anything more than inappropriate and disruptive juvenile behavior. Regardless, we will have additional officers on campus. The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. Every reported threat is taken seriously, and we conduct a full investigation each time," CISD said in a statement.

It is unclear if anyone is suspected in connection to the threat at Conroe HS.

Students and parents can report any suspected threats to campus administration.

Reports can also be made through CISD's KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428) 24-hours a day or the district's Anonymous Alerts app.

SEE ALSO: