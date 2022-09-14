Several unsubstantiated threats made against Eisenhower High School, Aldine ISD says

Aldine ISD police officers will remain on the Eisenhower High School campus for the rest of the week.

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Heights High School, but Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo said that the incident actually started with a fight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers will remain at Eisenhower High School for the rest of the week after several social media threats were made against the campus on Wednesday, Aldine ISD said.

The district's police department said that while the threats appear to be unsubstantiated, authorities are still investigating.

As a precaution, additional Aldine ISD police officers are at the campus and will stay there this week.

"We take all threats seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority in Aldine ISD. We encourage all of our students, staff and parents to report any suspicious activity they see or hear. As a reminder, making a threat - even as a joke - is a crime and there are serious consequences," district said in a statement Wednesday morning.

District officials added that those responsible for the threats will face disciplinary action.

The threats come at a time when schools are already on edge after an active shooter hoax that panicked parents and students at Houston ISD's Heights High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the campus located at 413 E. 13th Street, searching for a potential suspect as they cleared the campus, but ultimately, no suspect was found, no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The hoax was one of several targeting school campuses across Texas and California on Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been announced as investigations continue, but sources confirmed to ABC13 Investigates that at least four of the false alarm calls came from the same phone number.

