Students and parents slam district communication during Heights High School shooter scare

An 11th-grader said students weren't given updates, and instead learned about what was happening on social media. HISD said an alert went out 23 minutes after the district became aware.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes resumed at Heights High School on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after a hoax call to the school claimed there was an active shooter.

Similar false calls were reported to more than a dozen other schools in Texas and California, officials said.

Sources told ABC13 that the same phone number called dispatchers in Texas and reported false claims of active school shooters and alleging there to be victims.

In addition to Houston and Waco, ABC13 sources said false reports were also made in Pflugerville and a fourth Texas school district.

Initially, the caller told police there were 10 victims at the high school, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department is the lead agency locally for the false call to the Greater Heights-area school.

Parents and students told ABC13 they found themselves struggling to find answers during the frantic moments that followed the fake shooter call.

"It was chaotic and it was really bad because there was a bunch of things happening," student Denice Cruz said. "We didn't know what was happening."

The 11th-grader said she first thought the action at Heights High School was a drill, but once police showed up telling her and fellow students to hide behind desks, she knew something serious was happening.

While the call about an active shooter turned out to be fake, Cruz said not knowing what was happening added to the anxiety everyone felt at the school.

"They didn't give us any updates. All we knew what was happening was online through Instagram and Google and everything that was going around," Cruz said.

Some parents said what they believe was a slow pace of information left them very worried for their kids' safety.

During the chaos that ensued after the false call came in, even cellphones were useless, parents told ABC13.

"Yesterday I went through hell not being able to communicate with my child. She has a phone but I could not communicate with her," parent Jaimie Tello said. "It was just -- I am just happy it was a hoax and it wasn't real."

On Tuesday a Houston ISD spokesperson said the district's alert to parents went out 23 minutes after the district became aware of the situation.

ABC13 reached out to HISD to see if they felt their parent alert system worked as expected after the hoax phone call. We have yet to hear back.

