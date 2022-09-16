Additional police presence as classes resume at Klein Forest after student made bomb threat

Thursday's threat marked the third day in a row for an incident like this to happen at a local school. Out of an abundance of caution, Klein ISD said there will be more police on campus.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein Forest High School students went back to campus Friday morning after the school was searched and deemed safe after a bomb threat Thursday.

Thursday morning, students were forced to exit the campus after the district said a student typed on a district-issued device that he had a pipe bomb. That message got flagged and school was canceled the rest of the day as police searched through the building. No bomb was found.

The student who made the threat has been charged with third degree terroristic threat, which is a felony. He was also expelled.

Thursday's threat marked the third day in a row for an incident like this to happen at a local school.

On Tuesday, Houston ISD's Heights High School had a hoax call reporting an active shooter. Aldine ISD's Eisenhower High School dealt with this too after social media threats were made against the campus Wednesday.

No one was hurt at these schools this week, but the threats were taken seriously.

According to data from the Texas Education Agency, the 2017 to 2018 school year had the most threats in recent years, with more than 3,500 threats at schools reported statewide and 140 at HISD.

It was about the same the following school year, but the number of threats decreased the next two years during the pandemic.

"We're leaving and I'm like, 'This isn't a drill.' Either there was a fire or something happened," David Hawkins, a Klein Forest student, said.

"Everything that's going on, you feel that your student or any child is not protected," Carla Gallegos, a parent, said.

Klein ISD said there will be more police on campus Friday out of an abundance of caution.

