Wyoming teens thought to have made threats against schools taken into police custody

The chief took to social media to dispel rumors, saying there's been "no documented threat made against schools in League City." Still, there will be increased police presence at public and private schools.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after authorities put out an alert about Wyoming teens and a potential but unsubstantiated threat against League City schools, the juveniles have been taken into police custody in Colorado.

On Friday morning, the teens described as runaways were picked up by deputies of the Logan County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

It all started late last week when some police departments in Texas, including in League City, started getting information about two 16-year-olds who allegedly stole guns from a home in Lander, Wyoming, and were thought to possibly be heading toward League City in a 1969 white Chevy Chevelle.

According to police, the teens' only link to League City is a female acquaintance of theirs in Wyoming who has an aunt and cousin who live in League City. Police say neither of those people have any sort of relationship with the teens, nor would they be welcome at their home.

On Friday of last week, the Amarillo Police Department said they were aware of a possible threat the teens made to preschools -- though no specific school was named.

This week, extra law enforcement officers were on duty at public schools and private day cares in League City. Though police don't believe there is a specific threat to any local schools, they are taking this seriously.

"I would like to reassure our community that this potential threat was taken seriously from the beginning, and our officers worked diligently from 1400 miles away from the scene to develop useful intelligence to pin down these runaways," League City Police Chief Clifford Woitena stated in an update. "During an investigation, not all information can be shared with the public. Doing so jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation and could aid in the suspect's evasion. At no time during this process did we fail to factor in the safety of our community in our decision-making. The safety of our citizens is always the top priority."