2 teens charged after threatening to "shoot up" James Madison High School, records show

Court documents state the two teens threatened to chain the exit doors of the school in order to trap everyone inside and "shoot the school up."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teens were charged after allegedly making threats against James Madison High School, according to court records.

Terroristic threat charges were filed against 17-year-old Damian Darias and 18-year-old Cornell Santell Thomas on Thursday.

Court documents state Darias and Thomas threatened to chain the exit doors of the school in order to trap everyone inside and "shoot the school up."

Records revealed Thomas' bond was set at $70,000 and Darias' at $50,000.

Both teens are expected to show up in court on Sept. 20.

