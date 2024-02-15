Students evacuated at Valley West Elementary School on Thursday due to bomb threat, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and faculty were evacuated at Valley West Elementary School after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday, according to the school.

A phone call from Principal Samantha Woods was distributed to parents, notifying them of the ordeal around 2 p.m.

The school said it was aware of the threat and took action. Houston Independent School District police responded to the building and removed all students to conduct an investigation.

Officials found no immediate threat, and all students were marked safe and allowed to re-enter the building.

Officials did not elaborate on where the threat might've come from.

There has yet to be a comment from Houston ISD on this matter.

The principal did ensure that they would follow regular dismissal procedures at the end of the day.

This incident follows just days after two on-the-run Wyoming teenagers allegedly made threats to schools in League City, Texas. According to officials, law enforcement across the county is in search of them.