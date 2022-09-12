Student allegedly logs into classmates' emails and sends threatening message, Brazosport ISD says

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student from Lake Jackson Intermediate School is allegedly responsible for sending a chain of emails to several other students, one of which included a threat, the Brazosport Independent School District said.

The district stated Sunday evening they were aware students were receiving these emails and disabled all BISD student email accounts as a result.

They did not believe the threats were credible, but had additional police presence at each campus Monday morning as a precaution, the district said.

BISD revealed on Monday the student has admitted to logging into other students' emails after discovering the passwords to those accounts.

According to the district, there was a second threatening email a student received that is being investigated. The email appears to be from an email account outside of the district's network, BISD said.

The investigation regarding who sent this email is ongoing at this time, the district said.

BISD sent the following statement:

We know and understand the fear this creates for students and parents, and we are extremely grateful for your cooperation. Threats to student safety are never taken lightly. BISD takes allegations like these seriously and supports prosecutions to the fullest extent of the law. Please make sure your children are aware that there are severe consequences when they choose to threaten the safety of others, even if they do not have any intention of carrying out their threats. We are very appreciative of the support received from our local municipalities' police departments in helping add another layer of protection today at our campuses.