Suspects in Madison High School shooting plot placed under house arrest by judge

"Especially post-Uvalde, we're glad that we're here at this stage and not on Madison High School with dead kids on the ground," a DA's assistant said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage boys accused of threatening to shoot students at James Madison High School last week appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The students are both still enrolled in school, but they are no longer allowed to attend Madison High School.

Damian Darias, 17, was the first to appear before a judge Tuesday. The judge placed him under house arrest, saying he is not allowed to leave his home at all, unless he is appearing in court or meeting with his lawyer.

Darias cannot have contact with anyone from Madison High School and must undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

Cornell Thomas, 18, was up next. He too must remain under house arrest and cannot have contact with anyone from the school. Thomas must also undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

Court records show the two teens told classmates not to come to school because they were planning a shooting at the school and were further planning to chain the exit doors then shoot as students tried to run for cover.

"We're glad that we're here at this stage and not, you know, especially post-Uvalde, we're glad that we're here at this stage and not on the school grounds of Madison High School with dead kids on the ground," Nancy Ta, the DA's assistant, said.

The judge was very clear that both these defendants cannot leave their homes. If they do, that would violate their bonds and they would be sent to jail.

