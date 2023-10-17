Astros vs. Rangers: ALCS heads to Arlington, where Houston won 6 of 7 games this season

The Houston Astros are two games from being eliminated from the postseason, but according to the team's GM, they can handle such panic-inducing moments.

Fourteen teams in MLB postseason history have come back to win in a best-of-seven series after dropping their first two games.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are a resilient crew, and you can see that in the last week of their regular season when they went from holding a position out of the playoffs to becoming the American League West champs.

So, it's no wonder the 'Stros, who are down 0-2 against the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, aren't ones to panic.

The team's general manager, Dana Brown, spoke with reporters in Arlington on Tuesday, a day before the two ball clubs face off in Game 3 on Wednesday.

He was asked about the team's demeanor and attitude with such a seemingly demoralizing playoff hole to deal with. According to him, the deficit is nothing to the players.

"At no time did I feel like these guys panicked, even when things didn't look good, and they lost seven of the nine games to teams that lost 100 games. These guys just hung in there. It's like, 'OK, let's go. We got the next series coming up.' And I think that's pretty big for teams that have played in the postseason," Brown said.

That may be a good message to send to Astros fans who comparatively might not be able to stomach the bad times, including the multiple opportunities, including those with bases loaded, to take the lead in both Games 1 and 2.

ABC13 Sports digs into the history the 'Stros will have to accomplish to fulfill a comeback for the ages, as well as how recent events inform how Houston might be able to overcome a Rangers team that has won seven postseason games in a row.

Teams rebounding from 0-2 holes

Coming back from losing the first two games of a seven-game series in baseball is a lofty proposition to place on a team, no less one that has done it all in the postseason.

MLB.com reports that teams who have won the first two contests of a seven-game series went on to win 75 out of 89 times.

But for those seeing the glass half-full, 14 teams have accomplished the improbable, including four times in the league championship series.

The most recent time was in the 2020 National League Championship Series when the Dodgers trailed 2-0 and 3-1 to come back against the Atlanta Braves and win the pennant. As a bonus, all games were played in Arlington as part of the neutral site backdrop of the pandemic-shortened season. The Astros would also have to earn wins in Arlington to make it happen.

Arguably, the most famous example of a team coming back from a deep hole was in the 2004 ALCS when the Boston Red Sox, who trailed 0-3 against the rival New York Yankees, won four in a row en route to not only the AL pennant but also a World Series.

Houston could have become the second team in MLB history to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the 2020 ALCS but fell short in Game 7.

Nothing is impossible, 'Stros fans, but the odds are steep. And speaking of...

Astros' World Series chances drop

The analytics and sports betting worlds were bullish on the Houston Astros making it past the Rangers and winning the whole thing again before the defending champs lost two at home in the ALCS.

Those losses are swinging Houston's chances ahead of Game 3. On Tuesday, FanGraphs showed the Astros holding a 24.1% chance of defeating the Rangers, holding a 75.9% chance of winning the pennant.

In addition, Houston holds the second-to-last - or third-highest - odds to win the World Series out of the remaining four teams at 13.1%.

Houston's odds of winning the world championship also dropped at sportsbooks, with Caesars pricing the 'Stros at +700. Texas is priced at +120.

Of course, these odds can swing with every Astros win or loss.

Road sweet road

The Astros clearly love being the away team, and earning a 51-30 record at their opponents' home venues this season is proof enough.

So, for the Astros to get four wins out of the next five games, a sweep of the middle three contests in Arlington would be ideal.

And why not? Houston is riding a six-game road winning streak dating back to Sept. 27.

In addition, the Astros' last three-game series against the Rangers on Sept. 3-5 was a sweep that saw them boast scores of 13-6, 14-1, and 12-3 - with the most recent game against Texas' starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who will be throwing in Game 3.

The video above is from an early September report ahead of Houston's 12-3 win vs. Texas.

In all, Houston owns six wins in seven games against the Rangers in Arlington.

And the team may have additional odds on its side with Cristian Javier starting in Game 3. Javier has yet to lose a start on the road in the postseason, dating back to ALCS Game 3 last year.

2023 ALCS schedule and results, Texas leads 2-0 in best-of-seven series

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is congratulated by first base coach Omar Lopez after hitting a home run during the AL Championship Series on Oct. 16, 2023, in Houston.

Game 1 : Rangers 2, Astros 0

: Rangers 2, Astros 0 Game 2 : Rangers 5, Astros 4

: Rangers 5, Astros 4 Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

Meet the Houston-area native pitching for Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 2

ALCS Lone Star showdown has Texas house divided

Dusty Baker vs. Bruce Bochy: ALCS managers face off with chance to add another title on the line

MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud