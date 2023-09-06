Astros roundup: JV vs. Scherzer headlines Rangers series finale; Mauricio Dubon sharing his bats

Learn more about the Cy-Young award winner who's joined the Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who at the beginning of the season foresaw Justin Verlander not only returning with the Astros, but also facing a former teammate with heavy postseason implications on the line?

Houston's season-long showdown with the Texas Rangers ends, for now, on Wednesday night in a big first-time matchup between award-winning, shutdown pitchers: Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Ahead of the duel, the Associated Press highlighted how the former multi-Cy Young Award winners handled things during their short-lived time with the New York Mets, who dealt both star pitchers at the trade deadline.

JV admitted that their split earlier in their careers when they both pitched for the Detroit Tigers wasn't in the best terms.

"I think it was a bit blown out of proportion, but there was some tension there," Verlander said about the Detroit days. "I think we both decided to make an effort coming in to rekindle and to just move past that. Nobody needed to say anything. It was just, 'All right, we're better than that. Let's make an effort to be friends.' And we did. We really connected over a lot of things."

Still, competition is at the heart of the faceoff. JV's mission is to help further cement the Astros' claim to the AL West championship, which is a title the team has won in the last five full seasons. For Scherzer, who expressed positivity about reuniting with Verlander during this series, the Rangers are hoping to salvage the damage their slump has inflicted, including their loss of the top spot in the division.

Aside from the superstar-level pitching matchup on paper, the 'Stros offense could see their scoring output diminish after plating 27 runs against Texas pitching in the last two days combined, which helped put Houston alone in the AL West division's first-place spot for the first time this season.

Since joining the Rangers, Scherzer has allowed just nine runs in six starts with Texas, including two games where he tossed double-digit strikeouts.

The game is set for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch in Arlington.

'Sharing is caring'

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon smiles after hitting a home run and jogging back to the dugout during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 4, 2023. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A poor batter doesn't blame his tools. He simply borrows one from his teammate.

That was the revelation shared to Astros fans in the middle of Houston's 14-1 blowout win over Texas on Tuesday.

During the game telecast, Astros on-field reporter Julia Morales gave a tale from the clubhouse involving bats belonging to utility player Mauricio Dubon.

According to Morales, who held one of Dubon's bats, the Honduras native had some extra wood at his disposal, and it was stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña who took hold of "Dubie's" tools.

She explained there's not really any major issue with Alvarez and Peña's bats or how they're swinging. They simply wanted to make a change to turnaround a hitting slump.

So, yes, superstition is the cause, and by the looks of the Astros' two games in Arlington this week, perhaps everyone is using Dubon's bats.

Houston registered a combined 36 hits, including 11 home runs, during its two wins over the Rangers. Alvarez and Peña collected three hits each on Tuesday, including a homer by the former.

This type of offensive magic might be unsurprising coming from Dubon, who put his Harry Potter fandom on display during the offseason.

