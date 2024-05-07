Man accused of killing woman before stealing patrol car during shootout near Texas Medical Center

A manhunt continues for the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, sparking a shootout with deputies and taking a deputy's vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of murdering a woman got away from law enforcement during a shootout near the Texas Medical Center overnight, according to police.

Houston police said the Houston Fire Department first responders were at the Shell gas station on Almeda Road at North MacGregor Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when they witnessed some sort of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

The man allegedly chased the woman in and out of a convenience store with a gun and followed her through the gas pumps when he opened fire. Police say he continued firing after she was down. The woman is believed to have been hit at least nine times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

ABC13 spoke with a family member of the victim, who identified her as Teresa Houston. She worked at Shadow Creek High School, according to Alvin ISD.

Houston's family member said the man accused of shooting her was her longtime ex-boyfriend.

"I thought it was a dream. It seemed like a movie," Michael Liu, who lives nearby, said. "I heard a couple of bangs or something that woke me up."

HFD flagged down a Harris County Precinct 7 Constable deputy, who tried to conduct a traffic stop up the street from the gas station, but the suspect immediately fired shots, police said. That's when the deputy fired back.

Somehow, the suspect was able to get into the deputy's vehicle and drive away during the exchange of gunfire, according to HPD.

The suspect drove away but soon returned to the scene, where he had another shootout with the deputy, police said. The suspect then got back into his own vehicle and fled.

"The suspect was gone for a short period of time and then returned to the scene. There was another gunfight with the deputy. The suspect then got into the vehicle and left the location," Asst. Chief Jessica Anderson with HPD said.

An employee at the store who was not working at the time then told ABC13 that his co-worker witnessed it all. He says the woman ran up to the store asking for help.

"'Please, he'll kill me, he'll kill me.' That's what he told me he was referring to," Pranav Patel says his co-worker told him. "She ran around the store, followed by the (alleged) killer. When she left the store, she came around maybe here and shot four to five rounds, and she was dead."

Investigators said the deputy is a 14-year veteran of the department.

"The deputy is currently at the hospital undergoing medical evaluation to ensure that he is OK. After returning gunfire, the deputy did suffer some small injuries," Cpt. Marcus Grant with Precinct 7 said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Precinct 7 said the deputy is stable but will remain at the hospital for another 24 hours for observation.

The suspect reportedly fled in a black Chevy Camaro after returning to the gas station and ditching the deputy's vehicle, police said.

In a later update, HPD confirmed that the Camaro had been found, though the suspect was still wanted. Investigators also confirmed that the vehicle was registered to the woman who died.

While the suspect's name hasn't been released, investigators said they do have an idea of who he is. The wanted suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Family members said the pair split up after he was charged with assaulting her. Court records show the man pleaded guilty and was given six months of probation.