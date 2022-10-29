Here's what Astros fans can expect for Saturday's World Series Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians look ahead to Game 2 and put positive vibes out, hoping for the Astros to even the series Saturday. the team says they're moving forward - so we are too!
ABC13 crews were up early at Minute Maid Park Saturday morning with anchor Rita Garcia giving a preview of what to expect for gameday.
- The street festival opens to fans who purchased tickets at 4 p.m.
- Grammy award-winning country group Little Big Town will sing the national anthem.
- Hall of Famers and Astros greats Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell will throw out the first pitch at 3 p.m.
- Houston rapper Bun B will do the play ball call.
Eyewitness News caught up with Astros fans who said they are not worried about being down a game in the series.
"I'm sad that we lost (Friday night), but I'm super excited to be here. I'm a native Houstonian. So, I have hope we're going to win," one fan said. " Hopefully we'll win the next couple (of games)!"
"We've got Framber. We've got Javier. We've got McCullers. It's all right, we're going to bounce back," another fan told Eyewitness News.
All fans in attendance of Street Fest will get a rally towel.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
- Game 2: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 3: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5*: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6*: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
