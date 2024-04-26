Here are 2 Texas-tied draft prospects selected on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) -- Day 1 of the 2024 National Football League Draft is completed. Yet Houston Texans fans are awaiting on who the team will select on Days 2 and 3.

Currently, the Texans' draft begins on Friday with the team's second-round picks with the 42nd and 59th overall picks. For the third round, Houston has the No. 86 overall pick.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft keeps the Texans busy with a total of six picks on Saturday. Texans own the 123rd, 127th, 188th, 189th, 238th, and 247th picks between rounds 4 and 7.

Here are the following Texas-tied prospects selected on Day 1 of this year's draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Worthy, 20, joins the defending Super Bowl champions in the Chiefs after his collegiate tenure with the Longhorns from 2020-2023. The 20-year-old Texas product also holds the fastest 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine history with a time of 4.21 seconds.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick in the first round. Guyton, 22, is a former TCU product from 2020-2021, and is a Manor, Texas native.

You can tune into 2024 NFL Draft coverage on ABC13 for the following days and times.

NFL Draft Day 2: Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

NFL Draft Day 3: Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m.