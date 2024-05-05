Clean up efforts underway for Montgomery County as flood waters rise into Channelview

The flooding emergency now hits its fourth consecutive day in the north of Houston.

The ABC13 weather team has extended a Flood watch and declared an ABC13 Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

Moreover, the National Weather Service issued an extension of a Flood Watch until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

ABC13's SkyEye helicopter patrolled over the flooded San Jacinto River throughout Saturday.

ABC13's Luke Jones reported from a Riverbrook-Foresthills neighborhood near Conroe on Saturday, where water has been receding since late Friday afternoon.

A resident told ABC13 hat his own home took on three feet of water. "All we're doing right now is trying to see what we can salvage," he said.

Eyewitness News spoke with some residents in the impacted neighborhood about how they are coping with the flooded area.

On the other hand, ABC13's Jiovanni Lieggi joined rescue crews out in the floodwaters near Channelview on Saturday.

Dozens of homes in the Channelview area were underwater while the San Jacinto River had already crested and hit its peak.

One resident, Cynthia Robinson, described her frustration with not only the inclement weather but also her mourning of a lost loved one.

"I'm devastated. I just buried my mom, it's overwhelming, and it's too much," Robinson told ABC13.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, officials have rescued almost two dozen people and nearly 20 animals near the Channelview area.

Furthermore, residents across southeast Texas are now embracing another round of severe storms and flooding concerns on Sunday.

