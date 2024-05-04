Harris County Uniform Election results are in after polls close

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many voters probably have Nov. 5 circled on their calendars, but a Uniform Election took place in Harris County on Saturday.

The video above is from an earlier report.

Two Democratic candidates are running for Saturday's special election, featuring Molly Cook, an ER nurse, and State Rep. Jarvis Johnson. Both are also vying for full terms in Senate District 15.

On Saturday, the race is for the remaining nine months of John Whitmire's tenure, which he left open at the beginning of the year in order to take office as mayor of Houston. The contest to succeed Whitmire in 2025 is May 28.

The candidates for director at-large, Harris Central Appraisal District, Place 1, are Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Ramsey Isa Ankar, and Bill R. Frazer are in a three-way race.

The candidates for Place 2 of the HCAD, director at-large, are Austin Pooley, Melissa Noriega, Kyle Scott, Janice W. Hines, and Jevon German.

As for the candidates for Place 3, the position of HCAD director at-large, the race includes James Bill, Amy Lacy, Mark V. Goloby, Pelumi Adeleke, and Ericka McCrutcheon.

After Election Day, Eyewitness News has the complete election results below for Harris County.

Cook leads at 55.08% over Johnson in the total 9,772 votes for the vacated Texas Senate seat.

Cook released the following statement after her win over Johnson:

"It is the honor of my life that the people of District 15 have chosen me as their next State Senator. Tonight's results show that Harris County voters are ready to send an ER nurse and grassroots organizer to fight for them in Austin. This victory would not be possible without the thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters who powered my campaign from the very beginning-I could not be more grateful for their support. With the May 28th runoff election fast approaching, our work continues. As we've done twice already, my campaign is prepared to knock on every door, talk to every voter, and reach every corner of District 15. When we win again on the 28th, I will organize Senate District 15 to be the highest Democratic turnout district in the state and fight for our candidates up and down the ballot. I have the skills, courage, and faith in our communities, and I am ready to save lives."

Blueford-Daniels leads at 54.52% within the 34,250 votes over Ankar and Frazer for Place 1 of the HCAD, director at-large.

For Place 2 of the HCAD, director at-large, Scott leads with 41.15 % among the 34,126 votes over Hines, Noriega, German, and Pooley.

McCrutcheon led the way with 38% of the 33,864 votes over Bill, Lacy, Goloby, and Adeleke for the Place 3 position of HCAD director at-large.

Voters selected three new Harris County Appraisal District board members and a replacement for John Whitmire's seat in the Texas Senate.

Sample ballots are available online.

Early voting for the election ended on Tuesday, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth spoke on the importance of this election with ABC13.

"Local elections meet you at your doorstep. You can touch and feel your elected local officials," she said.

Early voting began Monday for the May 4 election, and for the first time, voters will elect three Harris County Appraisal District board members.

Voters do not have to go to the polls in their assigned precinct in Harris County. They can vote anywhere, as long as they're in line before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

There will be 151 vote centers to choose from.

The next election is the primary runoff on May 28.

It's expected to be the last election before the presidential election in November.