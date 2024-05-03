Where is the San Jacinto River normally? ABC13 looks into inundation maps to look at rising levels

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People living in the northern and eastern parts of the Houston area have experienced heavy flooding and will continue to see rising levels as heavy rainfall continues over the weekend.

Since Thursday, ABC13 has declared a Weather Alert Day as the area has seen significant rainfall after a developed weather pattern has produced unexpected storms.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo held two press conferences to update the public on the safety precautions and orders as inclement weather began to descend on specific areas.

Hidalgo noted that residents who resided in Kingwood, specifically those along the river's West Fork, needed to evacuate as the threat of the San Jacinto River rising was imminent and could've produced 'Hurricane Harvey-level' flooding.

"This is much worse. It's a catastrophic event, and we all need to take the urgent and necessary steps to respond accordingly," Hidalgo said.

Officials said between Friday and Saturday afternoon, the San Jacinto River is expected to rise at least nine more feet as more rain is expected over the weekend.

ABC13 has looked into flood inundation maps that will tell exactly where the river is supposed to be to show the severity of what that means.

The average level of the San Jacinto River would be about 45 feet.

The current level following the rainfall is at 55 feet.

The next level depicts what the river is expected to look like as the river will rise with the incoming rainfall at 61 feet.

