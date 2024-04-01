Astros not overly concerned after 0-4 start, sweep by Yankees

Everything that could go wrong for the 'Stros did happen in their series sweep to the Yankees. But the new team manager said he's not panicking.

Everything that could go wrong for the 'Stros did happen in their series sweep to the Yankees. But the new team manager said he's not panicking.

Everything that could go wrong for the 'Stros did happen in their series sweep to the Yankees. But the new team manager said he's not panicking.

Everything that could go wrong for the 'Stros did happen in their series sweep to the Yankees. But the new team manager said he's not panicking.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Does anyone remember when the Astros lost four games in a row back in April 2022?

Of course not. A few but not many fanatics might remember, though.

The Astros "recovered" nicely that season, winning the franchise's second World Series title.

By the time Kyle Tucker squeezed the final out of the Game 6 win over the Phillies, any memories of a losing skid in mid-April were long forgotten.

Joe Espada, the new Astros manager, doesn't like his team's 0-4 start any more than anyone else in Houston. However, he's been around the game long enough to know the 2024 Astros have a good team.

"It's four (games). It doesn't matter if it's in the middle, or the beginning, or in the end. You know, this is a resilient group. (In) the clubhouse - you see the fight. You see the grind. That's exactly the team that I've seen for many, many years. They're not gonna stop fighting," Espada said after Houston's sweep by the Yankees.

Fans understand that Yordan Alvarez's two-for-17 start at the plate this season is just that, a start to a season that will last six months.

A good pitch from Josh Hader in the ninth inning on Sunday won't always turn into a soft single from New York's Juan Soto. And the list goes on.

The Astros have too many great players who have performed at a high level for years to be too worried after four games.

SEE ALSO: Where's the worst seat at Minute Maid Park?

"We've got a lot of baseball left. Not too much to panic about," Hader said.

On Monday, the Astros play their fifth of 162 games this year when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Joe Espada's parents proud their son 'finally' made MLB managerial debut