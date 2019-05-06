Vype

St. John's lacrosse team wins after coach dies in plane crash

HOUSTON, Texas -- With heavy hearts but determined spirits, the St. John's girls' lacrosse team won their first game without their beloved head coach Angie Kensinger, affectionately known as "Coach K."

Angie and her husband Stuart, along with four other Houstonians, were taken tragically in a plane crash with just a few weeks left in the lacrosse season.

RELATED: Kerrville plane crash: Remembering the victims
Members of Covenant Church remember plane crash victim Reagan Miller.



As news of her shocking and untimely death spread, former St. John's lacrosse players, parents and coaches started a group message in which they shared memories, photos and videos of the woman many called their "second mom."

Although they might have played for her at different times, they are all members of "Coach K's Team." With that thought in mind, they decided to show up April 25 and support their Mavericks.

You can read more on this story through our partners VYPE Houston.

