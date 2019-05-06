St. John's lacrosse team wins after coach dies in plane crash

Angie and her husband Stuart, along with four other Houstonians, were taken tragically in a plane crash with just a few weeks left in the lacrosse season.
RELATED: Kerrville plane crash: Remembering the victims
As news of her shocking and untimely death spread, former St. John's lacrosse players, parents and coaches started a group message in which they shared memories, photos and videos of the woman many called their "second mom."
Although they might have played for her at different times, they are all members of "Coach K's Team." With that thought in mind, they decided to show up April 25 and support their Mavericks.
You can read more on this story through our partners VYPE Houston.
SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
- Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot
- Hargraves HS baseball player also a top bass angler
- Seven Lakes and Rice Owls alum makes MLB debut
- Huffman softball star dons umpire uniform for her first games
- Tomball HS pole vault star's steady climb to state meet
- Pleasantly Humble: Taylor Pleasants reflects on multi-sport career, USA Softball, LSU
- Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US