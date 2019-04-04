Tomball HS pole vault star's steady climb to state meet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sometimes a ticket being punched to state comes down to just a few inches.
That was the case for Tomball's Rachel Maciejeski.
The then-sophomore cleared 11-feet-6 inches at the Region III-5A Meet, which ended up being four inches short of clinching a spot at state.
"It was heartbreaking getting third," Maciejeski said. "Wanting to be there at state but I've improved a lot this year and so we're hoping for good things."
The improvement has been noticeable this year.
