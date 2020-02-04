Here are the Houston area schools impacted by UIL realignment

There was major movement among the top Houston area programs, highlighted by Class 5A state football champion Shadow Creek moving up to 6A.
Conversely, a handful of schools saw a demotion from higher classes. The changes were applied due to various factors, mainly changes in enrollment.
Here are the Houston area schools changing conferences for the top classes:
6A: 245 schools of 2,220 students or more enrolled
- Alvin Shadow Creek: Elevated from 5A
- Conroe Grand Oaks: Elevated from 5A
- Tomball: Elevated from 5A
- Willis: Elevated from 5A
- Houston Carnegie Vanguard: Elevated by request/policy
5A: 252 schools of 1,230-2,219 students enrolled
- Baytown Sterling: Moved from 6A
- Fort Bend Kempner: Moved from 6A
- La Porte: Moved from 6A
- Lamar Fulshear: Elevated from 4A
- Katy Jordan: New school assigned to 5A
UIL also posted the complete 6A conference alignments by region and districts for football and basketball, as well as the 5A alignments for Division I and Division II football and for basketball.