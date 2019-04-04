Huffman softball star dons umpire uniform for her first games

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- When Dez Cardenas' parents came home, her father, Gabriel, tossed her a shirt to try on.Once Dez had pulled the shirt on she realized what it was - one for an umpire.Her mother, Josie, then told her that someone would be in contact with her soon about her schedule and that she would be umpiring the next day in the Huffman Little League.Dez, a senior at Huffman High School, read up on the rules for PeeWee girls and umpired her first game on March 25."The first game I had on Monday I was so nervous, I don't want to make any bad calls," Dez said. "It went pretty well for the first time and then my second game was a lot smoother."