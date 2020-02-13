Sports

How a flute player is 1 of the best softball pitchers in Texas

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Softball pitchers are usually loud, fiery and boisterous. They are the heartbeat of their team.

At 6 feet tall, Fort Bend Christian Academy's lefty pitcher Savannah "SJ" Geurin is the quiet type. She's super sweet. Heck, she plays the flute in the band.

"I'm a quiet leader," she said. "Being easy-going helps me keep my cool no matter what happens during a game. Playing the flute is also so relaxing. It's not intense and it helps me take a break from everything around me."

To read more about this story go to Vype.

SEE ALSO: Tournament banning girls from boys softball team creates controversy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssugar landwomen athletesvypeathletessoftballhigh school sportssports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News