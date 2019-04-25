Kerrville plane crash: Remembering the victims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5267034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Members of Covenant Church remember plane crash victim Reagan Miller.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston entrepreneur, an investment banker active in local charities, and the husband of Houston Ballet's artistic director are among the dead in a plane crash in Kerrville.The family of Marc Tellepsen confirms with ABC13 Eyewitness News that he was killed when the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 he was traveling in crashed into the rocky terrain of the Texas Hill Country.Tellepsen, 45, was the owner of landscape architect firm Tellepsen Landscaping.He was also related to the family that founded the renowned construction firm Tellepsen Builders.His family released this statement:Mark Scioneaux, 58, is the husband of Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch, and according to his LinkedIn page, worked in architecture and planning for Tellepsen Landscaping."Words cannot express the sadness our Houston Ballet family feels over the sudden loss of Mark Scioneaux and the other 5 lives lost in the tragic plane accident yesterday. We will dearly miss Mark, the loving husband of our artistic director, Stanton Welch AM. He was a true friend to each of us in our tight-knit ballet family. He exuded a genuine warmth, with a kindness and big heart that defined him. Simply put, everyone loved Mark. And, we will work to keep his memory, his love and his kind spirit alive," said a statement from the Houston Ballet.Jeffrey C. Weiss was a senior vice president for investments at Raymond James and Associates in Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 65-year-old Weiss, who co-owned the Beechcraft BE58, was at the controls when the aircraft went down just before 9 a.m. Monday while approaching Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.Weiss owned the plane with his friend and fellow pilot Charles Morina. He said Weiss loved to fly and the pair volunteered their time transporting sick people from remote regions to Texas hospitals for Angel Flight.DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno identified the other victims as 55-year-old Stuart Roben Kensinger; 54-year-old Angela Webb Kensinger; and 55-year-old Scott Reagan Miller.St. John's School Headmaster Mark Desjardins sent a message about the deaths of Stuart and Angela. Stuart was a graduate of St. John's in 1981, and Angela was the school's long time varsity girls' lacrosse head coach."This is shocking news for our entire community. At school tomorrow, we will have grief counselors available throughout the day for any student in need of support and guidance. Our thoughts and prayers are with all members of the Kensinger family, especially their son, Philip '16, and many individuals within our community who were close with Angie and Stuart. There are no words to describe the overwhelming sense of grief that we all feel over this devastating and sudden loss of two very close friends of this community," Desjardins wrote.For the first time, we are also hearing from the son of the Kensingers, Philip.In a statement to ABC13, he spoke about his parents as well as Weiss, who inspired him to become a pilot.Reagan Miller was traveling to Hunt, Texas for a landscaping pool project at the Kensigner's property.Miller attended the Covenant Church, "Reagan is one of the kindest people you would ever meet, he was always ready to lend a hand and help in any way. He would jump in and do the dishes in a heartbeat," said Minister Laura Mayo.The Tellepsen family say they believe an architectural client chartered the plane and were taking Tellepsen and Scioneaux on a short trip to survey some property when it crashed.