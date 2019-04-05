Vype

Hargraves HS baseball player also a top bass angler

By VYPE
HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Matthew Dorcz is the starting third baseman for the Hargrave Falcons baseball team and also happens to be one of the best bass fisherman in southeast Texas.

This fishing season, Dorcz (pronounced Dor-See) has competed in five Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) Tournaments and has three Top-11 finishes. Dorcz was the top angler at the THSBA Lake Conroe tournament March 16 with a total catch of five bass for 17.9 pounds.

"I've been competing since I was seven (years old)," said Dorcz. "My dad would take me to tournaments at Lake Houston and up to Lake Rayburn, we would compete against the field. He's taught me everything there is to know about fishing."

Finishing third overall in the THSBA, "Houston Division" Dorcz prefers to fish solo without an accompanying teammate to help with the catch.

