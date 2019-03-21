Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Matthew Boling is the fastest man in the country.You read that right.Not just in Houston or Texas but the United States of America, Boling holds the fastest marks in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash."It feels really good, I've been working really hard all year and am really happy with my times," Boling said. "But I am still hungry and know I can do better."At the TSU Relays this past weekend, the Strake Jesuit senior posted times of 10.22 in the 100-meter dash and 20.58 in the 200-meter dash, which are both personal records.