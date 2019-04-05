Vype

Seven Lakes and Rice Owls alum makes MLB debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a night to remember for Jon Duplantier.

The former Seven Lakes High School and Rice University star made his major league pitching debut on Monday for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Duplantier gave up one hit, no runs and struck out two in three innings, earning his first-ever save in a 10-3 win against the Padres.

"The last 36 hours have been a whirlwind for me," Duplantier told Fox Sports Arizona in a postgame interview. "I'm just happy to be here and got the save for the squad, which was awesome.

"I was nervous, this was the first go. For years this was what the goal has been."

Check out what Jon's family had to say about the right-hander's debut through our partner VYPE Houston.
