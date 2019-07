Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot

AT @vypehouston TRACK PHOTO SHOOT - @NSSHS_gpisd Senior @sdaddiio looks to get back to state in 100mH - She ran 13.8 last year - goal is to get to 13.5 - Good Luck Serenity.@abc13sports @coachgcross pic.twitter.com/VzYMZnBEaB — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) April 2, 2019

GREAT learning more about pole vaulting from @tomballgirlsTrk @rachelmski at @vypehouston track photo shoot. Rachel got 1st in B group last week at Texas Relays. Good Luck the rest of the season, Rachel!@abc13sports @THS__athletics @TISD_athletics pic.twitter.com/473M1SXYIw — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) April 2, 2019

Pole vault star: Tomball's Rachel Maciejeski has eyes on state meet

Houston is a hotbed for track athletes. VYPE invited some of the best in the area to Rice University for their annual track photo shoot. VYPE chief content officer talks about the shoot and the areas athletes.