Soccer Roundup: Houston sends five teams to state

The 2019 UIL State Soccer Tournament field will boast an impressive five teams from the Houston-area beginning on Thursday morning with the Class 5A State Semifinals in Georgetown.
Head over to our partner VYPE Houston for a game-by-game roundup of the state qualifiers.
