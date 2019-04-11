MLB ace and former The Woodlands HS star getting Vype honor

Taillon was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 6-foot-6 fast-baller has overcome some adversity en route to becoming the Pirates' 2019 Opening Day starter.
One of the most intimidating presences on the mound in Texas high school baseball, Taillon has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28 at Stereo Live.
Get more on Taillon's honor through our partner VYPE Houston.
