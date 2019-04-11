MLB ace and former The Woodlands HS star getting Vype honor

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- After going 22-6 in his career at The Woodlands, Jameson Taillon is the most prolific high school prospect in the history of Conroe ISD. Not Danny Amendola (Detroit Lions), Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cards) or Quentin Grimes (Kansas Basketball).Taillon was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 6-foot-6 fast-baller has overcome some adversity en route to becoming the Pirates' 2019 Opening Day starter.One of the most intimidating presences on the mound in Texas high school baseball, Taillon has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28 at Stereo Live.