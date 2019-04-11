Houston hoops legend Brittney Griner to enter VYPE Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Never has any girls' basketball player dominated the headlines like Aldine Nimitz star Brittney Griner. Heck, then-Mayor Bill White declared May 7, 2009 - "Brittney Griner Day" in Houston as a senior in high school.The 6-foot-9 Cougar was the "Big Ticket" in H-Town and on the internet as her dunks were viewed nearly 3 million times on YouTube as a junior.The McDonald's All-American led Nimitz to the state finals, before falling to Mansfield Summit in her senior year. But she left a legacy, racking up college offers, dunks, blocked shots and national accolades along the way.The most dominant presence in the paint in the history of H-Town has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28 at Stereo Live.