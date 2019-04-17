Kingwood Park girls' soccer punches ticket to State in thriller

Allie Byrd scored two goals, Libby Overmyer allowed just one goal and for a second-straight year, Kingwood Park punched its ticket to the UIL State Soccer Tournament with a 2-1 victory against Pflugerville on Saturday at Turner Stadium.
"It's big, these girls worked so hard," White said with tears welling up in his eyes. "I just want them to have that opportunity."
Get the full rundown of Kingwood Park's big match through our partner VYPE Houston.
