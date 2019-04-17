Vype

Kingwood Park girls' soccer punches ticket to State in thriller

HOUSTON, Texas -- When the final seconds ticked off the clock, Jess White fell to the turf and stayed there as his team rushed past him.

Allie Byrd scored two goals, Libby Overmyer allowed just one goal and for a second-straight year, Kingwood Park punched its ticket to the UIL State Soccer Tournament with a 2-1 victory against Pflugerville on Saturday at Turner Stadium.

"It's big, these girls worked so hard," White said with tears welling up in his eyes. "I just want them to have that opportunity."

Get the full rundown of Kingwood Park's big match through our partner VYPE Houston.

SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskingwoodvypesoccerhigh school sports
VYPE
Kingwood HS alum Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career
Former The Woodlands coach to take over Oak Ridge program
Fastest HS track star tops Houston prep athletes list
Houston area's best volleyball players take over Gator Bayou
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News