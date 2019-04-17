Kingwood Park girls' soccer punches ticket to State in thriller

HOUSTON, Texas -- When the final seconds ticked off the clock, Jess White fell to the turf and stayed there as his team rushed past him.Allie Byrd scored two goals, Libby Overmyer allowed just one goal and for a second-straight year, Kingwood Park punched its ticket to the UIL State Soccer Tournament with a 2-1 victory against Pflugerville on Saturday at Turner Stadium."It's big, these girls worked so hard," White said with tears welling up in his eyes. "I just want them to have that opportunity."