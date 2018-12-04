GEORGE H.W. BUSH

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol; funeral plans, legacy and a look back at his life

George H.W. Bush: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The life and career of George HW Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

WATCH LIVE: Former President George HW Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol building

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

George H.W. Bush videos: Former president lies in state, be laid to rest this week (1 of 6)

George H.W Bush arrives at the Capitol Rotunda.


FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41

H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored at US Capitol
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush
