<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mourners file into the Washington National Cathedral before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)</span></div>
Former President George HW Bush is being honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. ET.

Among those in attendance is President Donald J. Trump, as well as the living former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Several world leaders are attending, including Prince Charles of Britain.

The funeral will also be attended by the expansive Bush family. His eldest son George W. Bush will speak.

After the state funeral, the casket will be transported to Houston for another funeral on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

