Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol

Sports figures, including Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson, pay respects to Pres. George HW Bush at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
President George H.W. Bush's casket received visits from recognizable sports icons, some of whom he welcomed to the White House during his administration.

On Tuesday, athletic and coaching figures, including Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, Albert Pujols and Mike Kzyzewski, stood in reverence to the president's casket.

President Bush's body is lying in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.

ABC13's Tom Abrahams captured the group just outside the rotunda.

