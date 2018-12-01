POLITICS

George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president

Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush. (Dave Einsel)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
We're taking a look back on the life and career of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.

George and Barbara were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

A LOOK BACK: THE BUSHES

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.

In honor of his 90th birthday, the former president jumped out of a plane - again

