Matt Peveto paying his respects to George H W Bush by placing an American flag outside the Bush family home in Houston pic.twitter.com/bBvXx3Ky0Y — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 1, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1688363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3386834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looking back at the life and leadership of George HW Bush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3350449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2698557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George HW Bush was the nation's longest living president

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2087047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4776740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 44th president visited with former President George H.W. Bush at his home just three days before he died.

The news of President George H.W. Bush's death continues to create an outpouring of support for the Bush family.Saturday morning, a Houston resident unfurled a flag outside the Bush residence in West Oaks.Matt Peveto told Eyewitness News that a close family friend worked for Mr. and Mrs. Bush, and that family members told him stories about the couple's graciousness, kindness and love.Many people in Houston remembered George H.W. Bush as a man who was not only the president, but a very private man.Peveto says it was important for him to show his respect in the passing of Bush, and encourages others to come out and do the same."I was watching the news and saw the American flag out here and said, 'Well, we're in Texas, so let's make this a little bigger and better,'" Peveto said.Bush, who died at age 94 - nearly eight months after his wife of 73 years died at their Houston home - was a congressman, an ambassador to the United Nations and envoy to China, chairman of the Republican National Committee, director of the CIA, two-term vice president and, finally, president.