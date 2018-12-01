Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3348678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound.

As the country mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush, local Houston restaurants remember the president as a "foodie".Fuzzy's Pizza admired the Bush's so much that they named two signature pizzas after them.Chef Hugo of Houston posted a Instagram post about the two saying "it was a pleasure and an honor to cook for you both."Molina Cantina's in Houston shares a heartfelt post on Instagram regarding the President and his wife, First Lady Barbra Bush.