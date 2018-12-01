POLITICS

Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the country mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush, local Houston restaurants remember the president as a "foodie".

Fuzzy's Pizza admired the Bush's so much that they named two signature pizzas after them.

Chef Hugo of Houston posted a Instagram post about the two saying "it was a pleasure and an honor to cook for you both."



Molina Cantina's in Houston shares a heartfelt post on Instagram regarding the President and his wife, First Lady Barbra Bush.
At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound.

RELATED: Barbara Bush, as remembered by ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward
