Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As the country mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush, local Houston restaurants remember the president as a "foodie".
Fuzzy's Pizza admired the Bush's so much that they named two signature pizzas after them.
Chef Hugo of Houston posted a Instagram post about the two saying "it was a pleasure and an honor to cook for you both."
Molina Cantina's in Houston shares a heartfelt post on Instagram regarding the President and his wife, First Lady Barbra Bush.
RELATED: Barbara Bush, as remembered by ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward