Houston restaurants remember President George H. W. Bush

EMBED >More News Videos At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound.

As the country mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush, local Houston restaurants remember the president as a "foodie".Fuzzy's Pizza admired the Bush's so much that they named two signature pizzas after them.Chef Hugo of Houston posted a Instagram post about the two saying "it was a pleasure and an honor to cook for you both."Molina Cantina's in Houston shares a heartfelt post on Instagram regarding the President and his wife, First Lady Barbra Bush.