PETS & ANIMALS

Remembering George H.W. Bush: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog named Sully

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (KTRK) --
Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.

Bush said on Twitter that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.


The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

RELATED: Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
EMBED More News Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldservice animalgeorge h.w. bushdogsveteransMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog overcome with joy after owner comes home from deployment
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
BUSH DYNASTY: Former president leaves behind successful family
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
A look back at when George H.W. Bush skydived at age 90
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli
Show More
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Inside Obama's last visit with former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
5-year-old boy killed in possible domestic violence incident
More News