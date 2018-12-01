A new video series being released from President Bush's foundation will dig into the 41st president's life.
From when he joined the Navy at the age of 18, the former president kept a running diary for 57 years.
Now excerpts from that diary and letters used in his 1998 book "All the Best" will be released in a new video series by the Bush Foundation.
The first video details Bush's desire to stop the aging process from September 1998.
