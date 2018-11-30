BARBARA BUSH

Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Bushes

EMBED </>More Videos

Country star Brad Paisley talks about his relationship with Barbara and George Bush (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The outpouring of support for former first family continues to grow as those who knew them share their personal stories about the Bushes.

Country music star Brad Paisley remembered his friendship with Mrs. Bush, as he told Houston radio station 100.3 The Bull that the Bushes would go watch him perform at RodeoHouston.

"Last year, I think it was both George and Barbara came to the rodeo," Paisley said. "They've come a few times when it's my night and that's always the honor, you know, of a lifetime to have the Bushes there when playing a show."

Paisley also said that he had lunch with the Bushes just a few weeks ago.

He said that it had become a tradition for him to meet with the former first family every year
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstongeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Professor who called Barbara Bush racist going back to class
More barbara bush
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
'Mary Poppins Returns' premieres at star-studded Hollywood event
SPONSORED: 25 Days of Christmas Contest
Hugh Jackman bringing new live show to Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
BUSH DYNASTY: Former president leaves behind successful family
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
A look back at when George H.W. Bush skydived at age 90
Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
Show More
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Inside Obama's last visit with former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
5-year-old boy killed in possible domestic violence incident
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
More News