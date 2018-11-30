RODEO HOUSTON

George H.W. Bush nearly stole RodeoHouston spotlight from Garth Brooks

POTUS AT THE RODEO: The 41st president of the United States joined a sold-out crowd to welcome Garth Brooks back to the stage at RodeoHouston on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston this year: former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.

NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the then 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.

Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.

Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.

