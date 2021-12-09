2022 RodeoHouston's genre calendar boasts diversity, including first-time Christian music night

Organizers already confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick the 21-day event off on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20.
Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12.
Here's where the fun comes in. RodeoHouston announced multiple country music nights, but also inserted nights for Latin pop, rock, Norteño for Go Tejano Day, R&B/pop and EDM.
The 2022 event will also hold the first-time that the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.
"The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that's important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.
So, when will you know who is performing and when? The RodeoHouston star entertainer announcement is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 5, with ticket sales set eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.
