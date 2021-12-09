2022 RodeoHouston's genre calendar boasts diversity, including first-time Christian music night

The 2022 RodeoHouston genre calendar, with previously announced acts on their dates. (Courtesy: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Because guessing games are fun, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed on Thursday the music genres slated for each night of their highly-anticipated return in 2022.Organizers already confirmedas the starring act to kick the 21-day event off on Feb. 28, 2022.are the closing night's artists on March 20.Other acts already announced include rapperfor Black Heritage Day on March 11 andHere's where the fun comes in.announced multiple country music nights, but also inserted nights for Latin pop, rock, Norteño for Go Tejano Day, R&B/pop and EDM.The 2022 event will also hold the first-time that the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3."The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that's important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.So, when will you know who is performing and when? The RodeoHouston star entertainer announcement is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 5, with ticket sales set eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.