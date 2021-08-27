houston livestock show and rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo named best in the U.S. at prestigious awards show

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians hardly need a reminder that our beloved rodeo is the best in the land. Now, a new honor further cements that bragging right. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was just recognized as ACM Fair/Rodeo of the Year.

That honor came at the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug 25.

The annual event recognized the honorees and off-camera category winners from the 55th and 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, including the Special Awards, Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, and Songwriter of the Year Award.

