Bun B to headline Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Black Heritage Day

While Bun B has appeared on the Rodeo stage before as a guest, he'll be front-and-center in 2022 with his performance known as Bun B's H-Town Takeover, which includes other Houston rap icons, according to a statement from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials.
In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 20.
"The Rodeo can't wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston's most legendary rappers to the RODEOHOUSTON stage in 2022," said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. "Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city's own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike."
Bun B is one of a number of acts slated for the 2022 event, including George Strait and Cody Johnson.
Bun B's show is scheduled for March 11, 2022. Tickets are expected to go on sale in January and start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.
Other acts will be announced between now and early next year, and details on other events are already up:
- Feb. 24-26: World's Championship BBQ Contest
- Feb. 25: Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides
- Feb. 26: Downtown Rodeo Parade and Rodeo Run
For more information, visit Rodeo Houston's website.
