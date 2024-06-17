Iconic Houston western wear store, Pinto Ranch, announces abrupt closure 'until further notice'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After two decades of fulfilling Houstonians' western wear needs, Pinto Ranch has a closed sign on its door.

The sign reads, "This store is closed until further notice," and was put on the Post Oak Plaza store sometime last week, ABC13 was told.

Pinto Ranch also has locations in Dallas and Bush Airport's Terminal C, both of which are closed.

ABC13 spoke to the owner, Guido Caranti, and asked if the closure was permanent.

Caranti said, "We're looking at that," and declined to comment further. "It is not the time to talk about this with journalists," he said.

On June 7, Pinto Ranch posted about a sale on their social media accounts.

A few people posted comments over the last week saying their online orders had been canceled without explanation. The account did not respond to those comments.

Calls and emails to Pinto Ranch went unanswered too.

A number of people showed up to the store Monday and were met with a locked door. Several said there is no other store in the city like it, and they hope it is not gone for good.

In the last six months, the store drew high-profile customers, like rapper Drake and actress-singer LeToya Luckett.

