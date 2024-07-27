Dickinson residents brace for more rainfall amid ongoing flooding in neighborhoods

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The water here in Dickinson is slowly receding, but with more rain in the forecast, residents know the situation is far from over.

The fields around Hughes Elementary School flooded with Thursday night's heavy rains.

The water is draining toward the bayou, flooding the streets of neighborhoods on Hughes Road.

Although the homes have stayed dry, the water came close to going in.

At the Cimarron Country mobile home park, Mitchell Atkins, the park's maintenance man who has lived there for nine years, says it got as bad as Hurricane Harvey in a lot less time.

"It took Harvey longer to flood this bad. [ It rained ] between 3 a.m. and 4:30, and it got this bad. My grandson woke up at 4:30 and said, 'Papa I'm scared.' I said, 'Baby, it's just a thunderstorm. It's OK.' I looked outside at 6 o'clock and said, 'Oh my God.'"

With more rain on the way, Dickinson residents remain on edge.