You can now buy tickets to see Cody Johnson at RodeoHouston

The video above is from Cody Johnson's surprise performance from March 2021.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We knowis closing out the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. So, who's taking the stage on opening night?Cody Johnson, who is the voice of the event's official song,is getting the nod to perform on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.The rodeo said tickets for his show inside NRG Stadium are on sale through AXS Ticketing within theTickets start at $30, with a $4 convenience fee, and a limit of four tickets per person is being permitted.It has been a long road for Johnson on his way to becoming the 2022 opening night headliner. Johnson was due to perform at the 2020 event, but the rodeo abruptly ended on the day before his scheduled concert that year.But since the unforeseen cancellation, Johnson has stayed active with RodeoHouston. This past March, he surprised youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors with a special performance during the rodeo's private Junior Livestock Show competitions.Who will fill in the remaining dates for RodeoHouston in 2022? Organizers promised to announce the remaining entertainer lineup at a later date.