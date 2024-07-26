Season tickets for 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go on sale Aug.1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Set your alarms, round up your horses, and saddle up! Season tickets for the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will go on sale starting Thursday, August 1.

The season tickets will include access to all 20 RodeoHouston performances, starting March 4 and ending March 30.

Regarding prices, upper-level tickets start at $500 plus a processing fee; however, depending on how close you want to see your favorite performer, you'll pay more.

According to the Rodeo Houston website, the prices are as follows:

Loge Level: $920;

Field Level: $1,240;

Club Level (Endzone): $1,340;

Action Seats: $3,400;

Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,180;

Chute: $8,240.

For accurate viewing, you can visit NRG Stadium's website.

The sale begins with an online waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Customers who join between 9:30 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Placement in the online waiting room entrance does not guarantee season tickets, nor does it place customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RodeoHouston officials said individual tickets will go on sale in early 2025 once the performers' lineup is announced.